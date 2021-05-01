Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

