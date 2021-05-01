yAxis (YAX) Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $67.71 or 0.00117577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

