Yearn Secure (YSEC) Price Hits $2.83 on Exchanges

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $1.64 million and $47,891.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00004906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00820949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,895 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

