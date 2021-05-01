Yellow Road (ROAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $670,202.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 76.5% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00019216 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $11.16 million and $670,202.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00282966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.51 or 0.01119803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00733016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,499.83 or 0.99903553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

