YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Cap of $276,607.01

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $276,607.01 and $231.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,002.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.39 or 0.04900459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.26 or 0.01748641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00469494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.29 or 0.00745300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00553642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.73 or 0.00432272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004188 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.