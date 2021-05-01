YGGDRASH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,209.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $24,209.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

