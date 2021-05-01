YIELD App (YLD) Achieves Market Cap of $74.41 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $74.41 million and $2.01 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars.

