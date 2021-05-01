Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002567 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

