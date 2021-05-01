YOU COIN Market Capitalization Tops $7.31 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $849,484.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.41 or 0.00816536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

