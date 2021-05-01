yTSLA Finance Trading 219.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $561,962.11 and $66,146.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 219.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.46 or 0.00014692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

