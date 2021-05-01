Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 50.9% in April

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YAHOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Z alerts:

Shares of YAHOY stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.28. Z has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.