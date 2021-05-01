Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.71 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

