Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

