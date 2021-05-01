Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.29. 3,985,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,263. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Insiders sold 258,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,730 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

