Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 388.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 255,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 233.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.