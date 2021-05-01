Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report sales of $9.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.18 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

