Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $75.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $77.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $77.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $299.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 76,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.