Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 641,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

