Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,771. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.