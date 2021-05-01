Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

