Zacks: Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.40 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

