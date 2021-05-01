Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPFH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,482. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.