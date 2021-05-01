Zacks: Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,034. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 256,636 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

