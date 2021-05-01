Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of FMC by 92.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FMC by 39.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after buying an additional 267,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in FMC by 35.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $118.24 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

