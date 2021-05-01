Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $140.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.10 million and the highest is $142.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $566.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $569.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.74 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 82.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

