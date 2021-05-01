Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post sales of $610.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.48 million to $615.13 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

PRI stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.