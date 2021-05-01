Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Million

Brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post $5.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. SRAX posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,337.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $25.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.08 million to $26.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.09 million, with estimates ranging from $32.78 million to $33.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAX. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

SRAX stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.