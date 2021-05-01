Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. 873,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

