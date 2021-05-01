Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.59 billion and the lowest is $6.93 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $32.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.89 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

