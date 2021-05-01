Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $125.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $109.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

DLTH stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Duluth has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.00.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 3,248.4% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

