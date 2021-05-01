Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report sales of $145.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.52 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $132.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

