Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce $168.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. MongoDB posted sales of $130.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $758.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,720 shares of company stock worth $103,286,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $153.61 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

