Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.09 Million

Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce $330.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.30 million and the highest is $330.97 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $160.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

