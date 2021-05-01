Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after buying an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 2,194,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,779. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

