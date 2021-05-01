Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

WU stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

