Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $10.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.75 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $41.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.17 billion to $42.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.45 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

