Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.05 million to $40.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.