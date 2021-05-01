Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,337. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

