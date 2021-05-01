Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.