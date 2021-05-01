Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report sales of $22.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $27.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37,850%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $113.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $135.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.14 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $24,762,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 174,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

