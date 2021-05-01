Zacks: Brokerages Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. NRG Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 198.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $9.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,546. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

