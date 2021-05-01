Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $201.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.23 million and the lowest is $192.20 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $226.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $805.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.75 million to $829.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $832.82 million, with estimates ranging from $766.71 million to $974.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.00 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $13,589,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

