Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report sales of $6.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $22.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $455.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

