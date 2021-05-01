Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce sales of $29.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.36 million and the highest is $30.20 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $125.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $127.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.24 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $138.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.