Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $31.11 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Zap has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.08517902 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

