Zazove Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 318,796 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 318,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSEA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,523. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

