Zazove Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares during the quarter. Cumulus Media comprises 1.1% of Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zazove Associates LLC owned 5.14% of Cumulus Media worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMLS remained flat at $$9.61 during trading on Friday. 50,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

