Zazove Associates LLC Trims Stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Zazove Associates LLC lowered its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,868 shares during the period. Blueknight Energy Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Zazove Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 6.07% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 150,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,554. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

