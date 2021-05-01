ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $24,833.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00442268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00169374 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00217841 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 153.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,184,498 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.