Zcoin (XZC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,452.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.10 or 0.05105290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $998.44 or 0.01737865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.83 or 0.00476629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00570746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00078831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.70 or 0.00439846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004280 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

